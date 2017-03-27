Suffolk DA: Huntington Station Man In...

Suffolk DA: Huntington Station Man Indicted After Arrest for Thanksgiving Home Invasion

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: LongIsland.com

Jeffrey Rice of Huntington Station, 45, allegedly entered a Cold Spring Harbor house late on Thanksgiving night and attacked an 85 year-old woman, according to Suffolk DA Thomas Spota. Albany, NY - March 27, 2017 - A man who entered a Cold Spring Harbor house late on Thanksgiving night will be arraigned today on an indictment in Riverhead criminal court, Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr tellinitlikeitis 20,935
News Editorial: Cronies with benefits Mon John jones 1
Similitudes (Dec '15) Mar 25 anonymous 68
Nassau Music Thread Mar 24 Musikologist 1
News Former Climax worker embarks on new career as a... Mar 24 Puzzled 8
News Ravena man charged with criminal sex act, witne... (Jun '13) Mar 23 Hey baby 3
News Trump's Syrian refugee ban angers Albany suppor... Mar 22 The Boss 7
See all Albany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albany Forum Now

Albany Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albany Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Albany, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,590 • Total comments across all topics: 279,878,707

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC