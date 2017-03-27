Suffolk DA: Huntington Station Man Indicted After Arrest for Thanksgiving Home Invasion
Jeffrey Rice of Huntington Station, 45, allegedly entered a Cold Spring Harbor house late on Thanksgiving night and attacked an 85 year-old woman, according to Suffolk DA Thomas Spota. Albany, NY - March 27, 2017 - A man who entered a Cold Spring Harbor house late on Thanksgiving night will be arraigned today on an indictment in Riverhead criminal court, Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|tellinitlikeitis
|20,935
|Editorial: Cronies with benefits
|Mon
|John jones
|1
|Similitudes (Dec '15)
|Mar 25
|anonymous
|68
|Nassau Music Thread
|Mar 24
|Musikologist
|1
|Former Climax worker embarks on new career as a...
|Mar 24
|Puzzled
|8
|Ravena man charged with criminal sex act, witne... (Jun '13)
|Mar 23
|Hey baby
|3
|Trump's Syrian refugee ban angers Albany suppor...
|Mar 22
|The Boss
|7
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC