Suffolk DA: Huntington Station Man Indicted After Arrest for Thanksgiving Home Invasion

Jeffrey Rice of Huntington Station, 45, allegedly entered a Cold Spring Harbor house late on Thanksgiving night and attacked an 85 year-old woman, according to Suffolk DA Thomas Spota. Albany, NY - March 27, 2017 - A man who entered a Cold Spring Harbor house late on Thanksgiving night will be arraigned today on an indictment in Riverhead criminal court, Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota said.

