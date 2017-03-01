Study: In N.Y. rape kit backlogs unreported by 65 percent of
A rape kit is laid out in the room allocated for sexual abuse cases at the Albany Medical Center Wednesday morning April 23, 2014 in Albany, N.Y. This was part of the program marking the Sexual Assault Awareness month. less A rape kit is laid out in the room allocated for sexual abuse cases at the Albany Medical Center Wednesday morning April 23, 2014 in Albany, N.Y. This was part of the program marking the Sexual Assault ... more Sixty-five percent of police and prosecutors statewide missed a mid-February deadline to report how many untested rape kits are collecting dust on their shelves.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|9 hr
|democrat
|20,867
|Letter: Mario Cuomo's lesson for bishop
|Feb 27
|caliviado
|2
|opana (Aug '07)
|Feb 24
|Mee
|174
|Vancouver mayor pushes for anti-gay, anti-Islam...
|Feb 24
|JohnInToronto
|2
|SUNY Poly tries to put itself back together again
|Feb 22
|No nano for you
|4
|Similitudes (Dec '15)
|Feb 20
|anonymous
|66
|NY's Empire State Bldg says 'no' to Mother Teresa (Jun '10)
|Feb 19
|Dismayed
|53
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC