Governor Andrew M. Cuomo issued a statement following an arrest made in relations to the recent threats against Jewish community centers. All New Yorkers who have experienced bias or discrimination are encouraged to call DHR's toll-free hotline at 392-3644 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday - Friday or text "HATE" to 81336.

