Spring is not yet in sight, forecasters predict snow, wind

Nicole Hardy frees her car from the grasp of snow mounds on Washington Avenue following Tuesday's winter storm on Wednesday, March 15, 2017, in Albany, N.Y. Nicole Hardy frees her car from the grasp of snow mounds on Washington Avenue following Tuesday's winter storm on Wednesday, March 15, 2017, in Albany, N.Y. A resident of Lancaster Street tries to get her car out of the snow following Tuesday's winter storm on Wednesday, March 15, 2017, in Albany, N.Y. A resident of Lancaster Street tries to get her car out of the snow following Tuesday's winter storm on Wednesday, March 15, 2017, in Albany, N.Y. The Capital Region can expect one more day of snow showers and gusty winds, residual effects of the powerful nor'easter that slammed the region Tuesday, the National Weather Service reports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.