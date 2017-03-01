Sotomayor making two-day stop in Alba...

Sotomayor making two-day stop in Albany next month

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor will visit Albany Law School next month to receive an award, making a previously planned visit to Albany a two-day event. Sotomayor was already scheduled to headline an event at the University at Albany on April 4 as part of the school's ongoing speaker series.

