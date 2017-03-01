Sotomayor making two-day stop in Albany next month
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor will visit Albany Law School next month to receive an award, making a previously planned visit to Albany a two-day event. Sotomayor was already scheduled to headline an event at the University at Albany on April 4 as part of the school's ongoing speaker series.
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|Lilith
|20,862
|Letter: Mario Cuomo's lesson for bishop
|Feb 27
|caliviado
|2
|opana (Aug '07)
|Feb 24
|Mee
|174
|Vancouver mayor pushes for anti-gay, anti-Islam...
|Feb 24
|JohnInToronto
|2
|SUNY Poly tries to put itself back together again
|Feb 22
|No nano for you
|4
|Similitudes (Dec '15)
|Feb 20
|anonymous
|66
|NY's Empire State Bldg says 'no' to Mother Teresa (Jun '10)
|Feb 19
|Dismayed
|53
