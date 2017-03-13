Snowstorm hits north-eastern US

Snowstorm hits north-eastern US

22 hrs ago

A late-season storm has lashed the north-eastern US with sleet and more than a foot of snow in some places, paralysing much of the Washington-to-Boston corridor. The powerful nor'easter grounded nearly 6,000 flights, knocked out power to around 200,000 customers from Virginia northwards, closed schools in cities big and small and prompted dire warnings to stay off the roads.

