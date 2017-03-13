Snowstorm hits north-eastern US
A late-season storm has lashed the north-eastern US with sleet and more than a foot of snow in some places, paralysing much of the Washington-to-Boston corridor. The powerful nor'easter grounded nearly 6,000 flights, knocked out power to around 200,000 customers from Virginia northwards, closed schools in cities big and small and prompted dire warnings to stay off the roads.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Freepressseries.co.uk.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|29 min
|WAR ON JESUS
|20,902
|Former Climax worker embarks on new career as a...
|Mar 12
|Kevin
|1
|Albany boy who saved baby in 2008 faces more cr... (Dec '13)
|Mar 11
|mustafah
|4
|Bervonais "Love" Donley (Jun '16)
|Mar 9
|green light laser
|5
|Koumo to TAX INTERNET SALES
|Mar 9
|A Taxpayer
|1
|Similitudes (Dec '15)
|Mar 9
|anonymous
|67
|Albany ADD/ADHD Doctor
|Mar 9
|The Albanian
|1
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC