Snapshot: Reviewing Viva Cinca de Mayo in Albany
For Sunday's casual-dining review , Susie Davidson Powell visited Viva Cinca de Mayo, a family-run, authentic-Mexican eatery in Albany's student neighborhood. Short version: Portions are generous, most served with golden rice, black or refried beans or crisp, leafy salads.
Read more at Albany Times Union.
