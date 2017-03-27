Sign of spring: Food trucks return to Washington Avenue
There are two sure signs of spring at the state Capitol: The state budget is done and food trucks are parked along Washington Avenue. The latter sign appeared for the first time this week, with the Michele's Charcoal Pit truck double parked next to an official state vehicle that apparently didn't get the memo on Tuesday morning.
