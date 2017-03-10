Schenectady shot himself in the leg found guilty of gun...
A federal jury Wednesday convicted a Schenectady man who shot himself in the leg while planning to exact vengeance on the person he suspected had smashed the windows of his Cadillac sport utility vehicle. The jury found Edwin Ferrer, 44, guilty of unlawfully possessing a 22 caliber pistol, four rounds and a small amount of crack cocaine, federal prosecutors in Albany said.
