SCCC, Maria College sign transfer agreement for nursing students
Carla Theimer, professor at Maria College, stands at a white board at Maria College on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016 in Albany, N.Y. Schenectady County Community College and Maria College are partnering to make it easier for prospective nursing students to transfer from one institution to the other. The public college in Schenectady and private college in Albany signed two agreements Tuesday allowing students who have completed the certified nurse aid or home health aide certification at SCCC to transfer without issue into the practical nurse certification program at Maria College.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Albany boy who saved baby in 2008 faces more cr... (Dec '13)
|10 hr
|tellinitlikeitis
|3
|Bervonais "Love" Donley (Jun '16)
|Mon
|Oliver Old School
|4
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|Now_What-
|20,876
|Nano college is officially SUNY Polytechnic Ins... (Sep '14)
|Mon
|Lies indeed
|29
|Letter: Mario Cuomo's lesson for bishop
|Feb 27
|caliviado
|2
|opana (Aug '07)
|Feb 24
|Mee
|174
|Vancouver mayor pushes for anti-gay, anti-Islam...
|Feb 24
|JohnInToronto
|2
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC