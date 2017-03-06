SCCC, Maria College sign transfer agreement for nursing students

Carla Theimer, professor at Maria College, stands at a white board at Maria College on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016 in Albany, N.Y. Schenectady County Community College and Maria College are partnering to make it easier for prospective nursing students to transfer from one institution to the other. The public college in Schenectady and private college in Albany signed two agreements Tuesday allowing students who have completed the certified nurse aid or home health aide certification at SCCC to transfer without issue into the practical nurse certification program at Maria College.

Read more at Albany Times Union.