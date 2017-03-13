Run, Preet, RunThe best way for the crusading former U.S. attorney to ...

When President Donald Trump Friday asked for resignation letters from 46 U.S. attorneys , attention focused on just one of them: Preet Bharara, the country's most feared and revered prosecutor and the inspiration for the hit show Billions . It's normal for new presidents to axe the previous administration's appointees, but then President-elect Trump had told Bharara in November he'd stay on the job, an announcement cheered by Democrats and Republicans alike and seen as a sign that the new boss might govern more moderately than he had campaigned, making decisions based on merit and wisdom rather than ideology and brute partisanship.

