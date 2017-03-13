Run, Preet, RunThe best way for the crusading former U.S. attorney to ...

Run, Preet, RunThe best way for the c...

When President Donald Trump Friday asked for resignation letters from 46 U.S. attorneys , attention focused on just one of them: Preet Bharara, the country's most feared and revered prosecutor and the inspiration for the hit show Billions . It's normal for new presidents to axe the previous administration's appointees, but then President-elect Trump had told Bharara in November he'd stay on the job, an announcement cheered by Democrats and Republicans alike and seen as a sign that the new boss might govern more moderately than he had campaigned, making decisions based on merit and wisdom rather than ideology and brute partisanship.

