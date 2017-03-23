Remembering a Fattya Arbuckle on his 130th birthday

On March 24, 1887, 130 years ago today, Roscoe "Fatty" Arbuckle was born in Smith Center, Kansas, one of nine children born to Mary "Mollie" Gordon and William Arbuckle. Both parents were very slim and Roscoe came out decidedly hefty, so his father always believed he was the product of an extramarital affair on his wife's part.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.