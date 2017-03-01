Raucous crowd shuts down Halfmoon bowling alley
A large fight that grew from an out-of-control private party at Spare Time Lanes bowling alley late Saturday night resulted in the arrest of two people and another being ticketed. The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office said it responded to a 911 call around midnight Saturday going into Sunday reporting a disturbance at the bowling alley located at 1668 Route 9. The manager told deputies that a crowd had become large and unruly as a result of a private event that was taking place there.
