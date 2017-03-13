Public meeting held after hospital wa...

Public meeting held after hospital ward closure announcement

12 hrs ago Read more: Hillingdon Times

People were invited to hear more about the A 2.8m savings, which involve the closure of two wards and loss of 39 community beds at St Albans City Hospital, at a meeting in the Jubilee Centre, St Albans. The Sopwell and Langton wards - which provide 24-hour nursing services - will shut, but ten extra beds will be created in Langley House in St Albans Road , Watford.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hillingdon Times.

Albany, NY

