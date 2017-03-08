Police: Albany drunk driver crashes into police car

A 38-year-old Schenectady woman was arrested for driving while intoxicated after police said she crashed into a marked Albany police patrol car on Saturday afternoon. Albany police said Dawn Brennan was driving south on Quail Street near the intersection of Western Avenue around 5:15 p.m. when she allegedly crossed over into the northbound lane and hit a police car that was stopped near the intersection.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.