Police: Albany drunk driver crashes into police car
A 38-year-old Schenectady woman was arrested for driving while intoxicated after police said she crashed into a marked Albany police patrol car on Saturday afternoon. Albany police said Dawn Brennan was driving south on Quail Street near the intersection of Western Avenue around 5:15 p.m. when she allegedly crossed over into the northbound lane and hit a police car that was stopped near the intersection.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Samuel-7g-Jackson
|20,888
|Albany boy who saved baby in 2008 faces more cr... (Dec '13)
|22 hr
|mustafah
|4
|Bervonais "Love" Donley (Jun '16)
|Thu
|green light laser
|5
|Koumo to TAX INTERNET SALES
|Mar 9
|A Taxpayer
|1
|Similitudes (Dec '15)
|Mar 9
|anonymous
|67
|Albany ADD/ADHD Doctor
|Mar 9
|The Albanian
|1
|Nano college is officially SUNY Polytechnic Ins... (Sep '14)
|Mar 6
|Lies indeed
|29
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC