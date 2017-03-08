Playwright Dael Orlandersmith's lecture rescheduled

Dael Orlandersmith, Obie-winning playwright and Pulitzer Prize finalist in drama, has rescheduled her appearance at the University at Albany to May 1. She was originally scheduled to appear March 20. Orlandersmith will speak about her life in the theater and her new play, "Until the Flood," about events and racial tensions in Ferguson, Mo. Her work frequently explores the struggles of African-Americans in urban settings, and life in the rough East Harlem neighborhood and housing projects of her childhood.

