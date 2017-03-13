Photos: NYCLU Day of Action in Albany
Supporters of the New York Civil Liberties Union gathered outside the Capitol in Albany, NY on March 13, 2017 to demand that the state take legislative action to protect civil liberties currently under threat from the Trump administration.
