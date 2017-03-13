Photos: NYCLU Day of Action in Albany

Read more: Albany Times Union

Supporters of the New York Civil Liberties Union gathered outside the Capitol in Albany, NY on March 13, 2017 to demand that the state take legislative action to protect civil liberties currently under threat from the Trump administration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Severe Weather Alert

Blizzard Warning for Albany County was issued at March 14 at 4:17AM EDT

Albany, NY

