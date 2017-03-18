Photos: Albany Wine & Chocolate Festival
Ten-year-olds Hanna Gialil, left, and Coco Offord, both of Greenfield, are introduced to the chocolate fountain by Craig Wander of We Do Fondue of Albany during the Albany Wine & Chocolate Festival Saturday March 18, 2017 in Colonie, NY. less Ten-year-olds Hanna Gialil, left, and Coco Offord, both of Greenfield, are introduced to the chocolate fountain by Craig Wander of We Do Fondue of Albany during the Albany Wine & Chocolate Festival Saturday ... more Emily Pierce of Albany sample a Goufrais or German "Cool Treat" from Angelic Imports during the Albany Wine & Chocolate Festival Saturday March 18, 2017 in Colonie, NY.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|40 min
|Thomas
|20,924
|Albany area shopping malls go upscale or bust (Mar '15)
|2 hr
|Robert E
|32
|New York wants Illiterate Teachers - YEAH
|19 hr
|TOO FUNNY
|1
|Albany boy who saved baby in 2008 faces more cr... (Dec '13)
|23 hr
|changeizcomin
|5
|Former Climax worker embarks on new career as a...
|Fri
|Ner Guy
|2
|Bervonais "Love" Donley (Jun '16)
|Mar 9
|green light laser
|5
|Koumo to TAX INTERNET SALES
|Mar 9
|A Taxpayer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC