Photos: Albany Wine & Chocolate Festival

Photos: Albany Wine & Chocolate Festival

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

Ten-year-olds Hanna Gialil, left, and Coco Offord, both of Greenfield, are introduced to the chocolate fountain by Craig Wander of We Do Fondue of Albany during the Albany Wine & Chocolate Festival Saturday March 18, 2017 in Colonie, NY. less Ten-year-olds Hanna Gialil, left, and Coco Offord, both of Greenfield, are introduced to the chocolate fountain by Craig Wander of We Do Fondue of Albany during the Albany Wine & Chocolate Festival Saturday ... more Emily Pierce of Albany sample a Goufrais or German "Cool Treat" from Angelic Imports during the Albany Wine & Chocolate Festival Saturday March 18, 2017 in Colonie, NY.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 40 min Thomas 20,924
News Albany area shopping malls go upscale or bust (Mar '15) 2 hr Robert E 32
New York wants Illiterate Teachers - YEAH 19 hr TOO FUNNY 1
News Albany boy who saved baby in 2008 faces more cr... (Dec '13) 23 hr changeizcomin 5
News Former Climax worker embarks on new career as a... Fri Ner Guy 2
Bervonais "Love" Donley (Jun '16) Mar 9 green light laser 5
Koumo to TAX INTERNET SALES Mar 9 A Taxpayer 1
See all Albany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albany Forum Now

Albany Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albany Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
 

Albany, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,037 • Total comments across all topics: 279,658,964

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC