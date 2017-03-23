Pennsylvania town marks vacant buildings with scarlet letter
A western Pennsylvania city has begun marking vacant, dilapidated buildings with a scarlet letter - an X - to let emergency responders know there's probably nobody inside in case of a fire or other incident. Greensburg Planning Director Barbara Ciampini says Chicago and Albany, New York are other cities who use the same system.
