Pennsylvania town marks vacant buildings with scarlet letter

A western Pennsylvania city has begun marking vacant, dilapidated buildings with a scarlet letter - an X - to let emergency responders know there's probably nobody inside in case of a fire or other incident. Greensburg Planning Director Barbara Ciampini says Chicago and Albany, New York are other cities who use the same system.

