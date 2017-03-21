Ontario to push for Canadian exemption to New York state Buy American policy

Two Ontario cabinet ministers are heading to New York state to urge legislators to exempt Canada from a Buy American policy it plans to introduce, warning that it could lead to trouble on both sides of the border. Economic Development Minister Brad Duguid and International Trade Minister Michael Chan are meeting with officials today in Albany, N.Y., and say they will focus not on the potential impacts to Canada's economy, to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars, but on New York's "self interest."

