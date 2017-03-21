Ontario to push for Canadian exemptio...

Ontario to push for Canadian exemption to New York state Buy American policy

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle Herald

Two Ontario cabinet ministers are heading to New York state to urge legislators to exempt Canada from a Buy American policy it plans to introduce, warning that it could lead to trouble on both sides of the border. Economic Development Minister Brad Duguid and International Trade Minister Michael Chan are meeting with officials today in Albany, N.Y., and say they will focus not on the potential impacts to Canada's economy, to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars, but on New York's "self interest."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Menu for hiring at Nassau jail? (Jul '07) 12 hr Dennis Woody Powers 30
News Trump's Syrian refugee ban angers Albany suppor... 16 hr Donkey Engine 6
New York wants Illiterate Teachers - YEAH 16 hr Donkey Engine 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Sun That One White Guy 20,929
News Albany area shopping malls go upscale or bust (Mar '15) Sun Robert E 32
News Albany boy who saved baby in 2008 faces more cr... (Dec '13) Mar 18 changeizcomin 5
News Former Climax worker embarks on new career as a... Mar 17 Ner Guy 2
See all Albany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albany Forum Now

Albany Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albany Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
 

Albany, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,464 • Total comments across all topics: 279,715,030

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC