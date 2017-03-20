NY trail may face dead end in Albany

Who could oppose a statewide recreational trail running for New York City to Buffalo to boost tourism and promote healthy living? NY trail may face dead end with Legislature ALBANY - Who could oppose a statewide recreational trail running for New York City to Buffalo to boost tourism and promote healthy living? Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2nsXRke Lawmakers are resisting Gov. Andrew Cuomo's proposal to build a statewide recreational trail. The measure will be part of budget talks this month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.