NY trail may face dead end in Albany
Who could oppose a statewide recreational trail running for New York City to Buffalo to boost tourism and promote healthy living? NY trail may face dead end with Legislature ALBANY - Who could oppose a statewide recreational trail running for New York City to Buffalo to boost tourism and promote healthy living? Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2nsXRke Lawmakers are resisting Gov. Andrew Cuomo's proposal to build a statewide recreational trail. The measure will be part of budget talks this month.
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Menu for hiring at Nassau jail? (Jul '07)
|1 hr
|Dennis Woody Powers
|30
|Trump's Syrian refugee ban angers Albany suppor...
|5 hr
|Donkey Engine
|6
|New York wants Illiterate Teachers - YEAH
|5 hr
|Donkey Engine
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|9 hr
|bayonne nj
|20,931
|Albany area shopping malls go upscale or bust (Mar '15)
|Sun
|Robert E
|32
|Albany boy who saved baby in 2008 faces more cr... (Dec '13)
|Mar 18
|changeizcomin
|5
|Former Climax worker embarks on new career as a...
|Mar 17
|Ner Guy
|2
