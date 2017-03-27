NY man admits to threatening to shoot up VA hospital in Albany
Federal authorities say a 58-year-old western New York man has pleaded guilty to threatening to use a submachine gun to kill people at a Veterans Affairs hospital in Albany.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Herald-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Upstate job growth slow despite taxpayer subsidies
|3 hr
|He Was Right
|16
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Tue
|Mikeymike116
|20,936
|Editorial: Cronies with benefits
|Mar 27
|John jones
|1
|Similitudes (Dec '15)
|Mar 25
|anonymous
|68
|Nassau Music Thread
|Mar 24
|Musikologist
|1
|Former Climax worker embarks on new career as a...
|Mar 24
|Puzzled
|8
|Ravena man charged with criminal sex act, witne... (Jun '13)
|Mar 23
|Hey baby
|3
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC