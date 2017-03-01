NY education officials want your inpu...

NY education officials want your input on holding schools...

19 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

New York state education leaders want the public's input on how to hold schools accountable for student success, potential alternative testing methods and possible interventions for low performing schools. The State Education Department is in the process of crafting a statewide plan addressing these issues in order to comply with the Every Student Succeeds Act , the new federal law that replaced No Child Left Behind late last year.

