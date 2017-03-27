North Pearl and Columbia Streets in the late 19th century
Of late, I've been absorbed by the discipline of stereoscopic photography - creating three-dimensional images with film prints, and using some sort of viewer or printing technique to recreate the 3-D effect. The other day, I came across a vintage Albany-themed 3-D stereoview card from the "American Scenery" series, and although the print is somewhat faded, and the color tinting is rather amateurish, I thought I would share it with you.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|20 hr
|Mikeymike116
|20,936
|Upstate job growth slow despite taxpayer subsidies
|Tue
|Trumps Army
|2
|Editorial: Cronies with benefits
|Mon
|John jones
|1
|Similitudes (Dec '15)
|Mar 25
|anonymous
|68
|Nassau Music Thread
|Mar 24
|Musikologist
|1
|Former Climax worker embarks on new career as a...
|Mar 24
|Puzzled
|8
|Ravena man charged with criminal sex act, witne... (Jun '13)
|Mar 23
|Hey baby
|3
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC