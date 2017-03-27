North Pearl and Columbia Streets in t...

North Pearl and Columbia Streets in the late 19th century

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

Of late, I've been absorbed by the discipline of stereoscopic photography - creating three-dimensional images with film prints, and using some sort of viewer or printing technique to recreate the 3-D effect. The other day, I came across a vintage Albany-themed 3-D stereoview card from the "American Scenery" series, and although the print is somewhat faded, and the color tinting is rather amateurish, I thought I would share it with you.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 20 hr Mikeymike116 20,936
News Upstate job growth slow despite taxpayer subsidies Tue Trumps Army 2
News Editorial: Cronies with benefits Mon John jones 1
Similitudes (Dec '15) Mar 25 anonymous 68
Nassau Music Thread Mar 24 Musikologist 1
News Former Climax worker embarks on new career as a... Mar 24 Puzzled 8
News Ravena man charged with criminal sex act, witne... (Jun '13) Mar 23 Hey baby 3
See all Albany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albany Forum Now

Albany Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albany Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
 

Albany, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,315 • Total comments across all topics: 279,907,513

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC