Nor'easter watch: Odds increasing of ...

Nor'easter watch: Odds increasing of major Northeast snowstorm next week

Various computer models are starting to line up more closely, and what they're showing is a nor'easter with the potential to drop a foot or more of snow. "Confidence increasing for heavy snowfall across eastern NY and western New England for Tuesday," said the Albany office of the National Weather Service.

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Albany County was issued at March 13 at 3:45AM EDT

