Nor'easter watch: Odds increasing of major Northeast snowstorm next week
Various computer models are starting to line up more closely, and what they're showing is a nor'easter with the potential to drop a foot or more of snow. "Confidence increasing for heavy snowfall across eastern NY and western New England for Tuesday," said the Albany office of the National Weather Service.
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|10 hr
|jersey city
|20,895
|Former Climax worker embarks on new career as a...
|10 hr
|Kevin
|1
|Albany boy who saved baby in 2008 faces more cr... (Dec '13)
|Sat
|mustafah
|4
|Bervonais "Love" Donley (Jun '16)
|Mar 9
|green light laser
|5
|Koumo to TAX INTERNET SALES
|Mar 9
|A Taxpayer
|1
|Similitudes (Dec '15)
|Mar 9
|anonymous
|67
|Albany ADD/ADHD Doctor
|Mar 9
|The Albanian
|1
