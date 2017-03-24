No common fight as St Albans village battles to save historic acreage
St Albans, a village hewn to the north bank of the Macdonald River about 100 kilometres to the north-west of Sydney, has managed to avoid many of the changes that have gripped the region in the past 200 years. Bounded by national park, and directly accessible from Sydney only by crossing Wisemans Ferry, St Albans seems at no risk of being subsumed by the city's outward march of suburbs.
