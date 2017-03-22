Niskayuna Co-op manager resigning
The general manager of the Niskayuna Co-op is resigning after 2½ years as the co-op faces intense competition from a nearby ShopRite. Jennifer Felitte confirmed her final day at work would be Friday, April 7. Asked if she knew her future plans, Felitte said, "no, not yet."
