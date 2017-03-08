Music classes for kids on the autism spectrum, other special

Six-year-old Jeremih Lettrick, left, of Albany plays a xylophone during a class designed for children with special needs at The Music Studio Saturday March 4, 2017 in Albany, NY. less Six-year-old Jeremih Lettrick, left, of Albany plays a xylophone during a class designed for children with special needs at The Music Studio Saturday March 4, 2017 in Albany, NY.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.