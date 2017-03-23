More than 50 items stolen from unlocked cars
Between March 1 and March 23 there were 29 thefts from unlocked cars in St Albans, nine in Harpenden and 24 in London Colney. The thieves typically stole loose change, mobile phones and iPods.
