Madeline Stuart breaks Down Another Barrier for Disabilities Everywhere
A little after a week of going viral for her 4th consecutive time in her 2 year career, M Adeline Stuart keeps on breaking barriers, as she took to Paris Runway as the first model with Down Syndrome to walk in Paris Fashion Week. Madeline has walked for Fashion Designer Norish Kareem inDubai, NYC, and now in Paris.
