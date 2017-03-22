Locally shot a Off the Rails,a aka
The locally shot thriller "Off the Rails," formerly known as "Derailed," will air on the Lifetime Movie Network at 8 p.m. this Sunday, March 26. Filmed last October at Russell Sage College in Troy, Jack's Diner in Albany and other locations around the region, "Off the Rails" was written and directed by David Jackson and produced by Michael Buttiglieri. It stars Hannah Barefoot and Thomas Beaudoin in the story of a geography professor who copes with amnesia, and various nefarious mysteries, after a train accident.
