Judge orders NY to release $69M worth of frozen school grants

New York courts have again ordered the state budget director to release more than $69 million in grants for 20 school districts, including Albany, one year after the funds were frozen in a dispute with the State Education Department. A judge had previously ordered the funds released on Dec. 28, 2016, but the state appealed the decision which triggered an automatic "stay" of the ruling and again tied up the funds.

