Judge dismisses case against Albany teacher accused of rape, questions prosecution's authority
In what could be a precedent-setting decision, the state Justice Center for the Protection of People with Special Needs has lost a case against a teacher who was alleged to have had sex with one of her students at Albany's La Salle School for troubled youngsters. Albany County State Supreme Court Justice Thomas Breslin dismissed the case against Marina Viviani because the agency hadn't worked under the supervision of the Albany County District Attorney's office in its prosecution.
