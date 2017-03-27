Journey Through the Body at Crossgates
Physical therapy assistant Joyce Reynolds gives instruction on how bones work and their purpose as she speaks to students during the 18th annual health education exhibit put on by St. Peter's health Partners at the Crossgates mall Friday March 31, 2017 in Albany, N.Y. The program allows kids the opportunity to explore larger-than-life-sized models of the heart, brain, lungs, ear, teeth and colon.
