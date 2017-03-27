Job growth lags in upstate New York

Job seekers stand in line to talk to representatives at the BidNet booth during the Times Union Job Fair at the Albany Marriott hotel on Monday Jan. 16, 2017 in Colonie, N.Y. Job seekers stand in line to talk to representatives at the BidNet booth during the Times Union Job Fair at the Albany Marriott hotel on Monday Jan. 16, 2017 in Colonie, N.Y. University at Albany hosts its Spring 2017 Job and Internship Fair in the SEFCU Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017 in Albany, N.Y. University at Albany hosts its Spring 2017 Job and Internship Fair in the SEFCU Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017 in Albany, N.Y. Job creation in New York state under Gov. Andrew Cuomo is akin to a tale of two cities. There is New York City and everyplace else.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.