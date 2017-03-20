Irish heritage museum to host two one-act plays

Two one-act plays - Lady August Gregory's "Spreading the News" and George Bernard Shaw's "How He Lied To Her Husband" - will be performed this weekend at the Irish American Heritage Museum, 370 Broadway in Albany. Performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 3 and 4, and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 5. Directed by local actor and filmmaker Steven O'Connor, the productions are funded by a grant from the Republic of Ireland.

