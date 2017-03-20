Irish heritage museum to host two one-act plays
Two one-act plays - Lady August Gregory's "Spreading the News" and George Bernard Shaw's "How He Lied To Her Husband" - will be performed this weekend at the Irish American Heritage Museum, 370 Broadway in Albany. Performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 3 and 4, and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 5. Directed by local actor and filmmaker Steven O'Connor, the productions are funded by a grant from the Republic of Ireland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Tom
|20,861
|Letter: Mario Cuomo's lesson for bishop
|Feb 27
|caliviado
|2
|opana (Aug '07)
|Feb 24
|Mee
|174
|Vancouver mayor pushes for anti-gay, anti-Islam...
|Feb 24
|JohnInToronto
|2
|SUNY Poly tries to put itself back together again
|Feb 22
|No nano for you
|4
|Similitudes (Dec '15)
|Feb 20
|anonymous
|66
|NY's Empire State Bldg says 'no' to Mother Teresa (Jun '10)
|Feb 19
|Dismayed
|53
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC