Irish heritage museum to host two one...

Irish heritage museum to host two one-act plays

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

Two one-act plays - Lady August Gregory's "Spreading the News" and George Bernard Shaw's "How He Lied To Her Husband" - will be performed this weekend at the Irish American Heritage Museum, 370 Broadway in Albany. Performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 3 and 4, and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 5. Directed by local actor and filmmaker Steven O'Connor, the productions are funded by a grant from the Republic of Ireland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr Tom 20,861
News Letter: Mario Cuomo's lesson for bishop Feb 27 caliviado 2
opana (Aug '07) Feb 24 Mee 174
News Vancouver mayor pushes for anti-gay, anti-Islam... Feb 24 JohnInToronto 2
News SUNY Poly tries to put itself back together again Feb 22 No nano for you 4
Similitudes (Dec '15) Feb 20 anonymous 66
News NY's Empire State Bldg says 'no' to Mother Teresa (Jun '10) Feb 19 Dismayed 53
See all Albany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albany Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Albany County was issued at March 02 at 2:51AM EST

Albany Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albany Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Albany, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,648 • Total comments across all topics: 279,255,713

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC