Immigrant issues loom large at Albany Latino conference
New York Secretary of State Rossana Rosado speaks during a panel on how states can confront ongoing changes to federal immigration policy at the Somos el Futuro conference in Albany, N.Y. on March 25, 2017. New York Secretary of State Rossana Rosado speaks during a panel on how states can confront ongoing changes to federal immigration policy at the Somos el Futuro conference in Albany, N.Y. on March 25, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Ha Hair
|20,932
|Similitudes (Dec '15)
|15 hr
|anonymous
|68
|Nassau Music Thread
|Fri
|Musikologist
|1
|Former Climax worker embarks on new career as a...
|Fri
|Puzzled
|8
|Ravena man charged with criminal sex act, witne... (Jun '13)
|Thu
|Hey baby
|3
|Trump's Syrian refugee ban angers Albany suppor...
|Mar 22
|The Boss
|7
|UAlbany student facing trial in Halloween sexua...
|Mar 22
|Steve
|4
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC