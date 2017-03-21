Hey millennials! Albany is for you.
Using page views as its metric, realtor.com chose Albany as one of 10 hot cities for the millennial generation - people between the ages of 25 and 34. Millennials make up 12.7 percent of Albany's population, just shy of the nationwide share, 13 percent. Realtor.com analyzed the 60 largest markets in the U.S. and compared the share of millennial page views in each area to the national average.
