Group ratchets up ride-hailing opposition with fake newscast ad

A group trying to stall legislation that would permit ride-hailing outside of New York City is releasing on Monday a faux futuristic newscast taking ride-hailing giant Uber to task over its investments in driverless technology. The fake TV news clip, which Upstate Transportation Association will run as a Twitter and Facebook ad over the next two weeks as lawmakers finalize the state budget, is set in October 2020.

