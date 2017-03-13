Group ratchets up ride-hailing opposition with fake newscast ad

A group trying to stall legislation that would permit ride-hailing outside of New York City is releasing on Monday a faux futuristic newscast taking ride-hailing giant Uber to task over its investments in driverless technology. The fake TV news clip, which Upstate Transportation Association will run as a Twitter and Facebook ad over the next two weeks as lawmakers finalize the state budget, is set in October 2020.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.