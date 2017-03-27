Grassroot Givers branches out
Grassroot Givers partnered with the City School District of Albany and the Albany Fund for Education to install Little Free Libraries at 17 public schools. Closing in on a decade of providing the essentials to Albany residents in need, distributing books and encouraging volunteerism in and around the city, the nonprofit is changing things up in the coming months with two new fundraisers.
