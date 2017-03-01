Governor Cuomo Announces Action to Expand Cutting-Edge Breast Cancer Screening Options For Women

Governor Cuomo announced that health insurers are required under New York Insurance Law to provide medically necessary coverage for 3-D mammograms without co-pays, coinsurance, or deductibles. Albany, NY - February 28, 2017 - Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that health insurers are required under New York Insurance Law to provide medically necessary coverage for 3-D mammograms without co-pays, coinsurance, or deductibles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.