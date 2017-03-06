Final cyber rule eases insurer concerns

Final cyber rule eases insurer concerns

Read more: Business Insurance

New York's final cyber security rule for insurers and other financial institutions is much less prescriptive than the original proposal, but it is still raising compliance concerns. The final rule, which became effective March 1, requires companies to put in place controls to ensure a robust cyber security program, including requirements for a program that is adequately funded and staffed, overseen by qualified management and reported on periodically to the board or the most senior governing body of the organization.

Albany, NY

