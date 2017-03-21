Evangelicals gather in Albany
The state's major advocacy group for Evangelical Christians, New Yorkers for Constitutional Freedoms and the nationally affiliated group, Family Research Foundation, are gathering in Albany for their annual lobbying day. They've got a wide ranging agenda which includes their opposition to abortion and human embryonic stem cell research, as well as physician-assisted suicide.
