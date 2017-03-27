Elsa Nilsson Quartet to Perform at Madison Theater
As the spring weather slowly begins to flow through the Capital Region, the music stylings of the Elsa Nilsson Quartet will soon be flowing through the chambers of the Madison Theater. On Friday at 7 p.m., the Elsa Nilsson Quartet is set to perform at the Madison Theater.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Upstate job growth slow despite taxpayer subsidies
|2 hr
|truth
|10
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Tue
|Mikeymike116
|20,936
|Editorial: Cronies with benefits
|Mar 27
|John jones
|1
|Similitudes (Dec '15)
|Mar 25
|anonymous
|68
|Nassau Music Thread
|Mar 24
|Musikologist
|1
|Former Climax worker embarks on new career as a...
|Mar 24
|Puzzled
|8
|Ravena man charged with criminal sex act, witne... (Jun '13)
|Mar 23
|Hey baby
|3
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC