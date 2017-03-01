Eight years for Albany burglary
A judge sentenced a city man to eight years in prison Wednesday for burglarizing a home on Andriana Lane and stealing thousands of dollars of jewelry and other property. Talib Barnes, 26, broke into the home in April 2016, was arrested after he was caught on surveillance video trying to sell the stolen items at a pawn shop, prosecutors said.
