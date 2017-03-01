Editorial: Take Palace deal, Albany

Editorial: Take Palace deal, Albany

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

Exterior of the Palace Theatre on Clinton Ave. Thursday, Aug. 2, 2012 in Albany, N.Y. Exterior of the Palace Theatre on Clinton Ave. Thursday, Aug. 2, 2012 in Albany, N.Y. When a city government scrounging for money suddenly has an opportunity to unload a building that threatens to become a money pit, you'd think it would jump at the chance. The city has before it a pretty good deal - good for city coffers, good for taxpayers, and good for one of its most prominent assets, the Palace Theatre.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 10 hr Sholyn 20,872
News Letter: Mario Cuomo's lesson for bishop Feb 27 caliviado 2
opana (Aug '07) Feb 24 Mee 174
News Vancouver mayor pushes for anti-gay, anti-Islam... Feb 24 JohnInToronto 2
News SUNY Poly tries to put itself back together again Feb 22 No nano for you 4
Similitudes (Dec '15) Feb 20 anonymous 66
News NY's Empire State Bldg says 'no' to Mother Teresa (Jun '10) Feb 19 Dismayed 53
See all Albany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albany Forum Now

Albany Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albany Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Albany, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,370 • Total comments across all topics: 279,322,405

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC