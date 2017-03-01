Editorial: Take Palace deal, Albany
Exterior of the Palace Theatre on Clinton Ave. Thursday, Aug. 2, 2012 in Albany, N.Y. Exterior of the Palace Theatre on Clinton Ave. Thursday, Aug. 2, 2012 in Albany, N.Y. When a city government scrounging for money suddenly has an opportunity to unload a building that threatens to become a money pit, you'd think it would jump at the chance. The city has before it a pretty good deal - good for city coffers, good for taxpayers, and good for one of its most prominent assets, the Palace Theatre.
