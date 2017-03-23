Editorial: Cronies with benefits

Editorial: Cronies with benefits

There are 1 comment on the Albany Times Union story from Yesterday, titled Editorial: Cronies with benefits. In it, Albany Times Union reports that:

Senators vote during session in the Senate chamber at the New York State Capitol on Wednesday, June 24, 2015 in Albany, N.Y. Senators vote during session in the Senate chamber at the New York State Capitol on Wednesday, June 24, 2015 in Albany, N.Y. No politician in his right mind would come out and say, "You help me get elected, and I'll give you a nice taxpayer-funded job." It not only reeks of slimy politics, but it could well get an elected official indicted.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
John jones

Jacksonville, FL

#1 2 hrs ago
That the reason why my wife and I sold our home, then moved out of New York. Oh also the taxes.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 8 hr WPWW 20,933
Similitudes (Dec '15) Sat anonymous 68
Nassau Music Thread Mar 24 Musikologist 1
News Former Climax worker embarks on new career as a... Mar 24 Puzzled 8
News Ravena man charged with criminal sex act, witne... (Jun '13) Mar 23 Hey baby 3
News Trump's Syrian refugee ban angers Albany suppor... Mar 22 The Boss 7
News UAlbany student facing trial in Halloween sexua... Mar 22 Steve 4
See all Albany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albany Forum Now

Albany Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albany Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Albany, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,803 • Total comments across all topics: 279,851,438

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC