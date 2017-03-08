Editorial: A plan for Albany's future

Editorial: A plan for Albany's future

Whether playing hockey or chess, the winners usually are those who can accurately plot out not just what's next, but be ready for what comes three or more moves down the road. Rezone Albany, a major overhaul and update to Albany's 1960s-era zoning map, is the city's attempt to use this strategy to plot out a prosperous future.

