'Dorian Gray' in Albany more successful than script

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa does great violence to Oscar Wilde in his 2009 play "The Picture of Dorian Gray," which reimagines the latter's 1890 novel of the same name. Much of it is undeserved and hardly any of it is necessary in Aguirre-Sacasa's resetting of the story to the 1990s London art world, where the implied violence and depravity of Wilde's story of aesthetes and hedonists come front and center, delivered with Grand Guignol-style bloodletting and other shock effects.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.