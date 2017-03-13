Don't tweet that joke: Chris Rock wants your phone in a bag for Albany show

The next strategy to combat cellphone use in theaters, considered a plague by many performing artists and audiences, will be implemented locally for the first time April 10, when top comedian Chris Rock performs at the Palace Theatre in Albany . Patrons of the show, which is 90 percent sold out, will be incapable of using their phones -- for talk, text, photo or video -- once inside the theater.

